Boateng, made a sensational winter move from Sassuolo to Barcelona in a six months loan deal, with the option of a permanent contract by the end of the season.

But the 30-year-old Ghanaian international has made just two appearances for Barcelona, one each in the Copa Del Rey and the La Liga and he is yet to find the back of the net ever since he joined the Catalans.

According to Sportskeeda.com, Kevin-Prince Boateng is the third most disappointing player for the Blaugrana just ahead of Malcom and Philippe Coutinho.

The former AC Milan player move to Barcelona shocked the football fraternity and many began to question the essence of his purchase to a club like Barcelona and as it stands now, he is yet to prove his doubters wrong.

“So far, those questions have been proved to be justified, as the former Milan player has proved to be nothing more than a mere squad member.

“Primarily signed to be a backup to Luis Suarez, Boateng showed his massive limitations in that role when he made his debut LaLiga appearance against Real Valladolid, as he struggled to lead the line, making more headlines for the unfortunate burglary on his home during the match than for his performances on the field”, the website stated.

The website noted that the Ghanaian had only featured twice since his transfer two months ago and barely makes it in any matchday squad.

“Boateng is yet to make another appearance for the Blaugrana since that match (not even making a single matchday squad), which in addition to his Copa del Rey debut means he has worn the Barcelona colors on just two occasions for a grand total of 123 minutes; almost two months on from his arrival”, the website noted.