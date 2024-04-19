ADVERTISEMENT
Kobbie Mainoo at 19: Here’re photos from Man United star’s last visit to Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo turns 19 today and the midfielder already seems destined for greatness.

Mainoo is currently enjoying a breakout campaign with the Red Devils, having become a starter in the first team this season.

The teenager has been one of the club’s standout performers this season and has also contributed some important goals along the way.

Although Mainoo was born in England, he has Ghanaian roots as both his mother and father hail from the West African country.

The young footballer is also said to have last visited the country of his parents in 2021 and had a great time meeting his extended family members.

Mainoo chose England over Ghana when he accepted a call-up by Gareth Southgate for the March international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Before then, he was being courted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who confirmed approaching him over a nationality switch.

The midfielder made a substitute appearance against Brazil and was named in the starting line-up for the Three Lions’ game against Belgium, which ended 2-2.

Mainoo has previously spoken about his connection to his Ghanaian roots but said he enjoys playing for England.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously, I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, both my parents being from there and my family. But being at England as well is an amazing opportunity and I'm enjoying it so far,” he told ESPN in March.

Meanwhile, Mainoo has been involved in three goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

