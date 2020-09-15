The renowned radio host had been linked to the Asante Kotoko job since resigning from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation as head of Public Relations for some time now.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey named new Black Stars 1st Vice Captain

Moses Antwi Benefo has finally been confirmed as the Communications Manager of the Porcupine Warriors under the management of Nana Yaw Amponsoh who was appointed a month ago as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kumasi giants.

The host of Nhyira FM Power Sports who has a Masters Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication has a vast knowledge of media and communications.

PJ Mozah as he is affectionately called before joining GNPC had worked as Programmes Manager of Hot FM, head of Sports at Asempa FM and General Manager of Metro FM.

He hosted the sports programmes of the above-named radio stations including Happy FM.