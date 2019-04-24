Abdul Fatawu’s Panenka penalty climaxed Kotoko’s 2-0 victory over the Berekum based side .

Emmanuel Gyamfi broke the deadlock of the game in the 51st minute for the Porcupine Warriors: He scored a header from Jordan Opoku’s corner kick.

Before Abdul Fatawu sealed the victory from the spot kick. The attacker’s penalty was a Panenka- he allowed the goalkeeper to move before he chipped it into the net.

In Accra, Hearts of Oak defeated Inter Allies 2-0 on matchday 7 of the Special Competition.

Two second-half goals from defender Robert Addo and forward Joseph Esso handed the Phobians all the three maximum points.

The first half ended without a goal, but Hearts of Oak came into the second half stronger and took control of the game especially after Inter Allies had Daddy Salifu sent off.

Robert Addo finally opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak. The defender registered a goal from Christopher Bonney’s well-taken corner kick.

Before, Joseph Esso’s put the game beyond the reach of the Accra giants with the second goal.