Asante Kotoko seem to be in a mini-crisis following their defeat against Aduana Star in a game which superstition took centre stage and their elimination from the FA Cup on Sunday by Asokwa Deportico.

Kwaku Obeng on the Asempa Sports show alleged that Kotoko players are their own enemies because of juju challenge in camp.

“Kotoko have quality players but I can say on authority that the players are their own enemies. This used to happen sometime ago but it has started the again. The players are doing juju against each other. The players are working against each other”.

“For example, they brought some young midfielder called Mudasiru. The boy is very good but he get injured after every game. You remember against Hearts of Oak he was playing well until he got injured and stretched off because of the competition in the midfield. Adams Wahab’s leg got swollen like a ball banku a day after their game against Hearts”.

“They brought Sam Adams and he has never been the same since playing against Medeama. Justice Blay has been sick for some time now. Do you know how Kwame Baah got the nod over Felix Annan. The players are causing the downfall of Kotoko with the juju. We should not underrate the juju in their team”

but Jerome Otchere has hit back at Maestro, calling him out to produce evidence since there is no truth in his claims.