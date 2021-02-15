Kumasi Asante Kotoko suffered a 1-2 defeat against E.S Setif of Algeria in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko marksman Kwame Opoku registered the opener in the 69th minute before goals from Amoura Mohamed and Ahmed Kendouci in the 73rd and 80 minutes, respectively handed the visitors a 1-2 win.

The Kumasi giants were awarded a late minute penalty after Naby Keita’s strike was handled in the box, but Keita who stepped up for the spot kick saw it saved by the Algerian goalie.

Despite the defeat against E.S Setif board of Asante Kotoko is pleased with the kind of football the players sold out on Sunday and has promised to pay them a losing bonus of GHC 30,000.

''We had promised them GH¢ 30,000 to win but even though they couldn't win, tomorrow [Monday] we will give to them,'' Kotoko board member Kojo Boateng Genfi confirmed to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

''This was hard luck because the players played well. The board talked to them before the game. Even though they lost, we are going to pay them bonus because of the way they played not for losing but the way they played,'' another board member Kwasi Osei Ofori is quoted by Oyerepa FM.

This is the second time that Asante Kotoko have lost at home this term in Africa against a North Africa opposition: They were edged 0-1 in Accra by Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League.

They have herculean task at hand to overturn the results in the second leg in Algeria against ES Setif.

The Porcupine Warriors historically have been poor against Algerian outfits: They have never knocked out an Algerian side in any CAF inter club competitions.