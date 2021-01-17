The Porcupine Warriors have never won a league game at the home grounds of WAFA: They have lost their last four visits.

Team facts

WAFA was formerly called Feyenoord Academy.

They made their Ghana Premier League debut in 2004, but suffered relegation in the 2006-2007 season.

WAFA returned to the Ghanaian topflight in 2015 and they have since been a force to reckon with.

Their best finish in the league was third place in 2016

Asante Kotoko

They have won the Ghanaian topflight league for a record 23 times.

Kotoko have won a double of the league and FA Cup just once: 2014.

The Porcupine Warriors formed in 1935 have never suffered relegation, since making their league debut in 1958

The last time they won the league was 2014.

They were the first Ghanaian side to win a continental title: January 1971.

Current form

WAFA

They hold the current existing record for the longest home run without a defeat in the league. Officially they last suffered a home league defeat on matchday 2 in 2015 against Ashanti Gold. They have since gone 48 games without a defeat at home.

However, they lost to Medeama in 2018 and Liberty Prof. in the 2019-2020 seasons, but the results were cancelled after the seasons were truncated.

WAFA have won 3 and drawn 1 of their 4 home league games this season.

The Academy boys have won 4, drawn 1 and lost 3, with 13 points and are lying 4th on the log sheet in the ongoing season.

WAFA have won four and drawn one of their last five league games (both official and unofficial) on matchday 9.

WAFA lost on matchday 8 against Legon Cities

WAFA’s Daniel Lomotey is the league’s leading top scorer with 7 goals. His influence in this game will be very key.

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko with 1 outstanding game have won 3,lost 3 and drawn 1, with 12 points and are sitting 6th on the league log.

They have won 1, lost 1 and drawn 1 of their away league games this season. The Kumasi giants have an outstanding away game against Dwarfs in the midweek.

Kotoko defeated Liberty Professionals 2-0 on matchday 8.

The Porcupine Warriors will be counting on their marksman Kwame Opoku who has 5 goals. He bagged a brace as Kotoko defeated Liberty Prof. 2-0 on Monday.

Head to head

They have faced off 10 times in the league, with WAFA having won 4, lost 4 and drawn 2 against the Kumasi giants.

Asante Kotoko have a terrible away record against WAFA in the league. In official league games, the 23 times champions of Ghana have lost their last four visits to the home grounds of the academy boys.

And they have never won at the home grounds of WAFA in 5 visits (D1,L4).

In all competitions including both official and unofficial games, WAFA have won 2,lost 1 and drawn 2 of their last 5 games against Kotoko.

Total=10

WAFA = 4

Kotoko wins= 4

Draws= 2

WAFA at home

Total=5

WAFA = 4

Kotoko wins= 0

Draws= 1

Unofficial

2019-2020

05/02/20

West African Football Academy 0-0 Asante Kotoko SC

2018

18/03/18

West African Football Academy 1-1 Asante Kotoko SC

Unofficial because the 2018 and the 2019-2020 seasons were truncated, so the results are used in head to head between them

Official

Matchday 7

15/03/17

Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 West African Football Academy

Matchday 24

23/08/17

West African Football Academy 2-0 Asante Kotoko SC

2016

Matchday 1

20/02/16

West African Football Academy 2-0 Asante Kotoko SC

Matchday 30

18/09/16

Asante Kotoko SC 2-1 West African Football Academy

2015

Matchday 8

22/02/15

Asante Kotoko SC 0-0 West African Football Academy

Matchday 23

22/07/15

West African Football Academy 1-0 Asante Kotoko SC

2006/2007

Round 5

[Oct 4]

Feyenoord 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 26

[Mar 22]

Asante Kotoko

2-1 Feyenoord

2005

Round 5

[May 8]

Feyenoord 0-0 Asante Kotoko

Round 26 [Oct 23]

Asante Kotoko

1-0 Feyenoord

[Douglas Nkrumah]

