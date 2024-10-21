ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus, Ayew, Iñaki, and 3 other Black Stars players who scored in Europe over the weekend

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Several Ghanaian players showcased impressive performances across Europe’s topflight leagues over the weekend, following their return from the international break.

Kudus, Jordan, Inaki
Kudus, Jordan, Inaki

Pulse Ghana Sports takes a closer look at these stellar performances and what to expect from them in their upcoming fixtures.

Recommended articles

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana

Mohammed Kudus scored his second goal of the season for West Ham United, but his early strike was not enough to prevent a 1-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. However, the 24-year-old found himself in trouble when VAR recommended an on-field review, resulting in a straight red card for his involvement in an unnecessary altercation.

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars winger netted his first goal of the season in the 98th minute, completing a dramatic comeback for Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at St Mary's Stadium against Southampton.

Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams Pulse Ghana
Iñaki Williams scored a brace for Athletic Club on his return to his club as they defeated Espanyol 4-1 in the Spanish La Liga.

Baba Rhaman
Baba Rhaman Pulse Ghana

Baba Rahman scored his first goal of the season for PAOK in the Greek Super League in their match against AEK Athens in the Greece Super League

Osman Ibrahim
Osman Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

The winger had a stellar performance, scoring and assisting twice for Feyenoord as his side secured a 1-5 away win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

Ransford Yeboah
Ransford Yeboah Pulse Ghana

The 23-year-old striker found the back of the net for Hamburger SV in their 3-1 victory over Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga 2.

