Kudus, Ayew, Iñaki, and 3 other Black Stars players who scored in Europe over the weekend

Mohammed Kudus

Pulse Ghana

Mohammed Kudus scored his second goal of the season for West Ham United, but his early strike was not enough to prevent a 1-4 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. However, the 24-year-old found himself in trouble when VAR recommended an on-field review, resulting in a straight red card for his involvement in an unnecessary altercation.

Jordan Ayew

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars winger netted his first goal of the season in the 98th minute, completing a dramatic comeback for Leicester City on Saturday afternoon at St Mary's Stadium against Southampton.

Iñaki Williams

Pulse Ghana

Iñaki Williams scored a brace for Athletic Club on his return to his club as they defeated Espanyol 4-1 in the Spanish La Liga.

Baba Rahman

Pulse Ghana

Baba Rahman scored his first goal of the season for PAOK in the Greek Super League in their match against AEK Athens in the Greece Super League

Ibrahim Osman

Pulse Ghana

The winger had a stellar performance, scoring and assisting twice for Feyenoord as his side secured a 1-5 away win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Pulse Ghana