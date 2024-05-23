Kudus gets new coach as West Ham appoint Lopetegui as Moyes’ replacement

Moyes achieved great success with the Hammers after leading them to win the UEFA Europa Conference League a year ago.

He was also the manager who brought Kudus to East London after convincing him to join West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam.

A statement from the Premier League club on Thursday confirmed Lopetegui’s appointment and said he will be starting work in July.

“West Ham United is delighted to announce the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the Club’s new men’s Head Coach,” the statement reads.

“The former Spain, Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach will officially begin work with the Hammers on 1 July.”

Under Moyes, Kudus was regular in the West Ham starting line-up despite playing predominantly as a right winger

The Ghana international enjoyed a productive debut season in the English topflight and was the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to record a hundred take-ons in the just-ended season.

The 23-year-old was also involved in 14 goals and six assists for the Hammers, including a spectacular overhead kick against Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Kudus’s impressive solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League was also adjudged as West Ham’s Goal of the Season.