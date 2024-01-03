ADVERTISEMENT
‘Salah played for Liverpool but we couldn’t use Kudus’ – David Moyes fumes

Emmanuel Ayamga

West Ham United manager David Moyes says it’s not right that Liverpool were able to play Mohamed Salah against Newcastle United while his side couldn’t feature Mohammed Kudus ahead of the AFCON.

With the 2023 AFCON near, clubs in Europe are set to lose some of their key players to the month-long continental showpiece.

Per FIFA rules, clubs were supposed to release all players who will be featuring in the tournament on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool were, therefore, able to use Salah in their game against Newcastle on January 1, with the Egyptian scoring twice in a 4-1 victory.

West Ham, though, couldn’t feature their African players, as their game against Brighton was moved from January 1 to January 2 for live screening on Sky Sports.

This meant Kudus and Nayef Aguerd couldn’t partake in the game against Brighton, which the Hammers drew goalless on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, Moyes said it was unfair that Liverpool could play Salah while he couldn’t play his African stars.

“For some reason we weren't allowed to play our players when Salah played for Liverpool last night. It feels a bit strange that we're playing on January 2. Could we not have played on the first so our African players would be allowed to play as well?" he fumed, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I feel that's something which isn't correct. I just think why could we have our African players the same as everybody else. I don't see at this point why you would play a game and be disadvantaged by some of your players not being able to play.”

Kudus has scored eight goals for West Ham this season.

