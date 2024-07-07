My Ghanaian family were happy to see me score for Switzerland - Kwadwo Duah

The 27-year-old, therefore, started his football career at Young Boys while playing for the Swiss at U18, U19 and U20 levels.

Although he was made to wait for his senior debut, Duah finally made his international bow in June in a friendly against Estonia.

Kwadwo Duah scored Switzerland's first goal at Euro 2024

He was also included in Switzerland’s squad for Euro 2024 and scored the country’s first goal of the tournament in their 3-1 win over Hungary in their opening group match.

Reacting to what his first international goal meant, Duah said it was a big moment for his family and said everyone was happy for him.

"It was a big moment for my family and me. To score the first goal for Switzerland in a European Championship, I don’t think everyone does that, and we were all very happy,” he told the BBC.

"I was born in London but we don’t have family there anymore. My mum and dad were in Ghana but they had an opportunity to go to England because it offered a better life."

