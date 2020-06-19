Sefa Kayi whose birthday falls on 20th June received the replica jersey on Friday, June 19, which is a day before his birthday.

Hearts of Oak in their quest to celebrate the birthday of the host of the award-winning Peace FM morning show Kokroko, who is a staunch supporter of the Phobians surprised him with a customised replica jersey of the club bearing his nickname 'Chairman General' at the back.

"Hearts of Oak SC has presented our branded Umbro replica jersey to die-hard Phobian, Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM morning show, Kokrokoo. We wish him a happy birthday in advance as he celebrates it tomorrow, Saturday, 20th June 2020", a statement on the Twitter page of the Ghanaian giants has said.

This follows Asante Kotoko's presentation of a replica jersey of the club to Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong in the course of the week when he celebrated his 60th birthday.

The presentation of the branded jersey was done by NCC Chairman Elvis Herman Hersey together with Chief Commercial Officer, Charles Kwarteng.