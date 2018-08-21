Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Appiah rubbishes report of appointing Kwadwo Asamoah as skipper


The Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says he hasn’t named Kwadwo Asamoah as the captain of the senior national football team of Ghana.

James Kwesi Appiah says he has not named Kwadwo Asamoah as the skipper of the Black Stars and also denied releasing his 23 man squad for Kenya tie.

Asamoah will be returning to the Black Stars after four years of absence from the team.

The Inter Milan midfielder excused himself from national team duty due to recurring injuries and to concentrate on club football.

Kwadwo Asamoah has however, informed James Kwesi Appiah early this that he will be available for selection and it is understood he will be invited for Ghana’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game against Kenya next month.

It was also reported the former Juventus midfielder is being considered to place Asamoah Gyan as the skipper of the Black Stars, but Kwesi Appiah who was at the launching of the ex-President John Agyekum Kuffour’s testimonial match denied the report.

“We have no new captain. Asamoah Gyan remains the captain of the Black Stars. Until we announce that we have appointed a new captain, it’s unnecessary for people to speculate that we have a new captain. This captaincy issue keeps coming out and brings troubles in the team. We want to have our peace. Ghanaians should support the team and stop bringing up issues that do not exist”, he told ghanaweb.com.

 

"The thing is I don't know who brought the list out, we've not brought our list out, hopefully by tomorrow or Wednesday the list will be out. But as to who brought the list out I don't know," Kwesi Appiah told Ghanaweb TV on Monday during the launch of the J.A. Kufuor Foundation Cup.

James Kwesi Appiah has also indicated that the Black Stars squad for the tie against Kenya was made up.

