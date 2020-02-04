READ MORE: ‘Mahama ordered Nyantakyi to sack me’ – Kwesi Appiah reveals

Appiah is currently promoting his recently launched autobiography, which is titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

The book discusses the life, career and experiences of the 59-year-old as a player and as a coach.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah was the Minster for Youth and Sports during the 2014 FIFA World Cup when Ghana was ridiculed by the world for flying over $4 million to Brazil to pay the appearance fees of Black Stars players.

Ghana for the first time in three FIFA World Cup appearance exited the competition in the group stage and Kwesi Appiah was sacked afterwards.

James Kwesi Appiah who has revealed in his autobiography that it was John Dramani Mahama the President of the Republic of Ghana at the time told the GFA to fire him, while he rather reassigned the then Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi called me to his office that day and informed me that he had been asked by the President of the nation to relieve me of my duties.”

“When decisions about the national team staffing became the heavy-politicized, it was very clear to me that the political machine was flexing its muscles to make me a scapegoat.

“The Minister for Youth and Sports, who should bear the ultimate responsibilities for the money issue that was t the heart of the Brazil problem was reassigned to another one job in the President's office but I was rather fired.