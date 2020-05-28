He explained that Robert Mensah used to smoke ahead of every crucial game, but against Sudan, in the final, his ‘wee’ finished, so he undressed and threatened not to keep the post.

Osei who decided not to mention Robert Mensah’s name as the goalkeeper in question said that as the former Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko goalkeeper was still in his room the Sudanese boy who was sent to go for the Indian hemp arrived, so he was given some minutes to smoke and afterwards regained his morale to guard the post for Ghana.

“Ahead of AFCON final match between Ghana and Sudan, I won’t mention the person’s name but his position. Our goalkeeper in that game smokes ahead of every game and his wee got finished before the final. He shared a room with the captain of the side so when he was undressed ahead of the game, the captain queried him”.

“Unknowingly, the goalkeeper had sent a Sudanese boy in the hotel to go to the Sudanese captain and get him some wee. So the Sudan captain got the wee for the boy but the boy delayed in bringing the wee.

“By match time, the wee hadn’t arrived and the goalkeeper was undressed in his room. The boy met Ben Koufie at the reception of the hotel and informed him about the wee mission. Ben Koufie took the wee and asked the captain who was with him if he should give the substance to the goalkeeper. Ben Koufie upon the advice of the captain handed out the wee to the goalie and within twenty minutes he dressed up and was singing”.

Rev Osei’s revelation followed a confession from Ghanaian coach J.E Sarpong that he bought wee for an Olympic player ahead of a crucial clash against Hearts of Oak and he apparently put up a man of the match performance

“A player personally came to me asking for my permission to smoke weed (marijuana) before a game. I bought it for him, knowing what he can offer. He was voted the MOTM in the game. We (Great Olympics) beat Hearts of Oak 2-1? he narrated on Sikka Fm.

Coach Sarpong in a separate interview advised footballers against drug abuse.

“Any drug or medicine that you take without the doctor’s prescription is 'Drug Abuse'. Most of the players don't know but just because he wants to play he will take it. Some even take 'Meprocin' which is a pain killer which do not help at the end as you expect at the beginning. The infection will come as you grow so it won't help you to prolong your football career. It’s very dangerous”.

Ghana however, lost the final 1-0 through a controversial goal by Hasab El-Rassoul Omer 'Hasabu El-Saghir in the early minutes.

Robert Mensah who was arguably the greatest best in Africa in the late 1960s and 1970s kept the post for Ghana throughout the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) including the final against Sudan.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Osei Kofi who revealed the 1970 AFCON incident regarding Mensah attempt to boycott the final refused to join the Black Stars for the tourney after a disagreement with the Ghana Amateur Football Association (GAFA).

This implies his claims will be a narration from one of his teammates who participated in the tournament.

The legendary goalie nicknamed Bob Mensah was in the thick of events as Asante Kotoko won the Africa Champions Cup in January 1971.

He was, however, murdered with a knife at a drinking spot in Tema after trying to separate two people who were fighting.

Below is Ghana’s squad that faced Sudan in 1970 AFCON

[Ghana: Robert Mensah, Edward Boye, Alex Mingle, John Eshun, Oliver Acquah, Joe Ghartey,

Ibrahim Sunday, Robert Foley, Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, Kwasi Owusu, Malik Jabir.]