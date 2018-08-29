Pulse.com.gh logo
Zidane, Pochettino and the managers that could succeed Mourinho


Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man United

Four coaches who could succeed the Portuguese at Man United in case he is sacked.

play

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is under intense pressure following the club’s poor start to the season.

The 20-time Premier League champions have struggled in recent times, but Monday’s 0-3 loss at the hands of Tottenham appears to have been a major blow.

As it stands, the club is fast approaching a crisis, with many fans also calling for Mourinho’s sack in the wake of their poor form.

Below are four coaches who could succeed the Portuguese at Man United in case he is sacked:

Zinedine Zidane

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is the bookies favourite to succeed Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The former France international resigned at the end of last season after guiding the Spanish side to three successive Champions League titles.

play Zinedine Zidane

As a result, he boasts a good CV, and with many Man United fans calling for beautiful, attacking football, Zidane could be a perfect replacement for Mourinho.

Ryan Giggs

Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is also another candidate who could replace Mourinho should he be sacked.

The Red Devils legend worked as an assistant manager during Louis van Gaal’s time at the club, but was snubbed in favour of Mourinho following the departure of the Dutchman.

play Ryan Giggs

However, Giggs played for almost two decades at Old Trafford and fully understands what the Manchester United way of playing is. That gives him an advantage but his lack of experience in management could go against him.

Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has an impeccable record as when it comes to winning league titles.

The Italian manager led the Blues to the Premier League title in his debut season, but things quickly fell apart in his second year, leading to his sack.

play Antonio Conte

However, Conte is currently without a club and that means he is an option that could be considered to replace Mourinho at Man United. His records at Juventus and Chelsea speak for themselves.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino may be currently attached to Tottenham Hotspur but his name continues to be linked to the Manchester United job.

The Argentine has successfully transformed Spurs into a side that annually challenges for the Premier League title and qualifies for the Champions League.

play Mauricio Pochettino

 

More importantly, Tottenham are playing a beautiful brand of football which many at Old Trafford envy. The average Man United fan would definitely want Pochettino in the dugout, and it could be a possibility should Mourinho be sacked.

