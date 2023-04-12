Mane punched teammate Sane and left him bleeding after Man City defeat

Despite matching Manchester City for much of the first half, Bayern conceded right before the break when Rodri produced a moment of magic with his long-range strike.

Pep Guardiola’s side built on their lead and completely dominated the second half, with Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland adding two more goals.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Mane and Sane were involved in a bust-up in the aftermath of Tuesday’s disappointing loss.

The report suggests the two players exchanged words, with the Senegal international punching his teammate which left him bleeding.

Mane joined Bayern last summer from Liverpool, but hasn’t had the best of times in Germany after being blighted by fitness issues.

The 31-year-old recently returned from a knee injury that ruled him out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and came on as a second-half substitute during the game against Manchester City.

