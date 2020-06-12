In an interview with Accra based Kasapa FM, the former PSV attacker opined that he could have played a bit longer if he hadn’t married.

“Marrying early even ruined my career. I could have played for long if I had taken my time before getting married,” Odartey said.

Odartey Lamptey experienced a bitter marriage in his first union. He tied the knot with then-girlfriend, Gloria Appiah, just a year after starring for Ghana at the 1992 Olympic Games.

They gave birth to five children, of whom two died to lung diseases, and the other three turned out not to be Odartey’s following a DNA test revelation in 2013.

He subsequently filed for divorce in the wake of the DNA test, with Gloria getting 50% of his assets as ordered by the court.

Odartey Lamptey has recovered from the bitter divorce with his first wife and has since remarried.

He has two girls and a boy with his new wife.