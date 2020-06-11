READ MORE: Today In History: Asamoah Gyan scores his 50th goal for Ghana

He received a ball and controlled it with his heel, before scoring a long ranger from a non-drop shot which would contest for the Puskas Award if he scores it during a competitive game.

According to the report the goal which was unbelievable forced the training session to end prematurely after receiving applauds from his teammates.

Besiktas are preparing for their upcoming league game against Antalyspor in the Turkish topflight league which will be their first game after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is on loan at Besiktas from Italian side Fiorentina.

He has established himself as a nomad in football due to his frequent switch from one club to the other- Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspurs, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Frankfurt, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Fiorentina and now Besiktas.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was part of the Black Stars team that participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 Mundial in Brazil.