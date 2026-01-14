Advertisement

AFCON 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Senegal vs Egypt - Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:19 - 14 January 2026
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (left) vies for the ball with Sadio Mane during a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cairo. Photograph: Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
Senegal face Egypt in the AFCON 2025 semi-final in Tangier, renewing their rivalry as Salah and Mane battle for a place in the tournament’s grand final.
Senegal and Egypt will go head-to-head in the first semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday at the Grand Stade de Tanger, renewing one of African football’s fiercest modern rivalries.

The meeting marks the nations’ first AFCON clash since the 2021 final, where Senegal lifted their first continental title after a tense penalty shootout victory over the Pharaohs. With a place in the 2025 final at stake, another gripping encounter is expected.

Match Preview

Senegal booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought win over Mali, secured by Iliman Ndiaye’s 27th-minute strike. The Teranga Lions have relied on defensive discipline and clinical finishing throughout the tournament and remain among the favourites to reclaim the trophy.

MUST READ: AFCON 2025: Morocco vs Nigeria – Preview, form guide, line-ups & prediction

Egypt, meanwhile, survived a late surge from defending champions Ivory Coast to seal a thrilling 3-2 win in their quarter-final at the Stade Adrar. Early goals from Omar Marmoush and Ramy Rabia gave the Pharaohs control before Ahmed Fatou’s own goal dragged the Ivorians back into the contest. Mohamed Salah restored Egypt’s advantage shortly after the interval, and despite a late rally, the record AFCON champions held on.

This semi-final reignites the rivalry between former Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who continue to dominate their teams’ attacking output.

Salah has contributed five goal involvements so far, edging Mané by one, and the duo’s form could heavily influence the outcome.

Head-to-Head

Cameroon's players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout at the end of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match against Senegal, in Franceville, on January 28, 2017
The teams have met five times at AFCON tournaments:

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey set to leave Villarreal after falling out of plans

  • Senegal wins: 3

  • Egypt wins: 2

Their recent encounters have been tight contests, and Wednesday promises no different.

Team News

Senegal enter the fixture with a fully fit squad, giving manager Pepe Thiaw a welcome selection advantage.

Egypt’s only concern is left-sided defender Mohamed Hamdi, who remains sidelined with a knee injury sustained against Benin. The remainder of the squad is available.

Probable Line-Ups

Egypt national team

Senegal (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Habib Diarra, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, and Nicolas Jackson.

Egypt (3-4-1-2): Mohamed El Shenawy; Rami Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Hossam Abdelmaguid; Mohamed Hany, Marwan Attia, Hamdy Fathy, Ahmed Abou El Fotouh; Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah.

READ MORE: Should Samuel Eto'o be held responsible for Cameroon's AFCON 2025 disappointment?

Prediction

With both sides in strong form and their star forwards firing, this semi-final promises high tension and fine margins. However, Egypt’s attacking rhythm and tournament pedigree may give them the edge.

Predicted score: Egypt 2-1 Senegal

