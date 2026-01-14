All You Must Know About Meningitis and How You Can Stay Safe During the Dry Season

All You Must Know About Meningitis and How You Can Stay Safe During the Dry Season

All You Must Know About Meningitis and How You Can Stay Safe During the Dry Season

As Ghana enters the dry and dusty season, health authorities are urging the public to remain alert to the risk of meningitis, a serious disease that has historically affected parts of the country during this period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Health, working closely with the Ghana Health Service, has renewed its public health alert, particularly for communities located within the meningitis belt. Public awareness, early detection and prompt medical care remain the most effective tools for preventing severe illness and saving lives.

Understanding meningitis

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meningitis is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord become inflamed. The disease can be caused by bacteria, viruses or, in rarer cases, fungi. Bacterial meningitis is the most severe form and can lead to death or long-term complications if not treated quickly.

The dry season creates conditions that favour the spread of meningitis. Dusty winds, low humidity and overcrowded living environments can weaken the body’s natural defences, making it easier for infections to spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing or close physical contact.

Why the dry season increases risk

Advertisement

Advertisement

In northern parts of Ghana and other areas within the meningitis belt, reported cases tend to rise between December and April. Dry air irritates the throat and nasal passages, increasing vulnerability to infection. At the same time, social activities, shared accommodation and limited ventilation can accelerate transmission, especially in schools, markets and densely populated households.

Because meningitis can progress rapidly, delays in seeking medical attention significantly increase the risk of complications, including hearing loss, brain damage and death.

ALSO READ: 10 Reasons Why Men Are Refusing to Get Married at an Early Age

Common signs and symptoms to watch for

Types of typhoid fever

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early recognition of meningitis symptoms is critical. Members of the public are encouraged to seek immediate medical care if they or someone around them experiences any of the following: Sudden high fever

Severe and persistent headache

Stiff neck or pain when bending the neck forward

Nausea and vomiting

Confusion, drowsiness or difficulty waking

Convulsions or seizures In infants, symptoms may appear differently and can include a bulging soft spot on the head, persistent crying, refusal to feed and unusual irritability. Any of these signs should be treated as a medical emergency.

Who is most at risk

Why does a sick person reject a kidney? [istock]

Although meningitis can affect anyone, certain groups are more vulnerable. These include children under five years, adolescents and young adults, elderly persons and individuals with weakened immune systems. People living in overcrowded or poorly ventilated conditions are also at higher risk, as close contact makes transmission easier. Understanding who is most vulnerable helps families and communities take extra precautions during the high-risk season.

Practical steps to prevent meningitis

Prevention plays a crucial role in reducing the spread of meningitis. Simple but consistent actions can make a significant difference. The public is advised to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated spaces where possible, practise good respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wash hands regularly with soap and water. Drinking plenty of fluids helps maintain hydration during the dry season, while ensuring routine immunisations are up to date provides added protection, particularly for children. Equally important is seeking medical care early. Suspected symptoms should not be managed at home, as timely treatment can be life-saving.

Where and how to report suspected cases

Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Anyone experiencing symptoms of meningitis, or who suspects a case within their household or community, should report immediately to the nearest health facility. Health professionals are trained to assess, diagnose and manage the condition appropriately. The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have assured the public that disease surveillance systems have been strengthened nationwide. Health facilities are on high alert and prepared to respond promptly to suspected cases.

Staying informed and vigilant