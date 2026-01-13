Many People Don’t Actually Want to Be Successful – Why Comfort Often Wins Over Growth

Why do so many people talk about success but avoid the work it requires?

The idea of success is widely celebrated. From social media posts to motivational speeches, many people speak passionately about wanting better jobs, financial freedom, thriving businesses and fulfilling lives.

Yet, according to Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, the reality is far less inspiring: many people do not truly want to be successful.

In a recent reflection, McDan shared a blunt but thought-provoking view that has resonated with many. His message was not meant to discourage, but to provoke honest self-examination. Beyond the headline statement lies a deeper conversation about comfort, discipline and the real cost of success.

1. The Difference Between Wanting and Wishing

According to McDan, there is a clear difference between wanting success and simply wishing for it. Wanting something demands action, sacrifice and consistency, while wishing allows people to remain comfortable. “Many people talk about the life they desire,” McDan observed, “but how many actually take action?”

This question highlights a common pattern: people are enthusiastic about goals but hesitant about the effort required to achieve them.

2. Comfort Is the Real Enemy

One of the biggest barriers to success, McDan suggests, is comfort. Modern life offers endless distractions that make it easy to avoid hard work. Social media, entertainment and instant gratification often replace deliberate learning and personal development.

Instead of staying up late to study, build skills or research investment opportunities, many people choose comfort. Over time, these small daily choices quietly determine long-term outcomes.

3. The Work Most People Avoid

McDan’s reflections point to the kind of work many people would rather avoid. Studying for professional certifications, taking advantage of free online courses, learning about business models or understanding investment risks all require focus and discipline.

This type of effort is rarely glamorous and does not offer immediate rewards. As a result, many people postpone it indefinitely while continuing to complain about slow progress or limited opportunities.

4. Dreams Without Discipline Go Nowhere

Having big dreams is not the problem. In fact, McDan admits that he, too, has had ambitious dreams. The problem arises when dreams are not matched with discipline. Without structure, consistency and accountability, dreams remain ideas rather than achievements.

Complaining about unfair systems or lack of opportunity may feel justified, but it often becomes a substitute for action rather than a catalyst for change.

5. Choosing Action Over Excuses

McDan’s message challenges people to take responsibility for the parts of their lives they can control. While acknowledging that not everyone starts from the same place, he argues that progress still requires intentional effort.

Choosing action means learning continuously, making better use of time and being willing to feel uncomfortable. It means replacing excuses with responsibility and routine.

6. Success Is Not for Everyone — And That Is the Truth

Perhaps the most uncomfortable part of McDan’s opinion is his belief that success is not meant for everyone. Not because opportunities do not exist, but because few people are willing to endure the discomfort that comes with growth.

Success often demands a complete lifestyle shift — less comfort, more discipline and consistent effort over a long period. For many, that price is simply too high.

7. A Moment for Honest Self-Reflection

McDan’s statement is less an attack and more an invitation to reflect. Do we truly want success, or do we just like the idea of it? Are we willing to sacrifice comfort for growth, or are we content with staying where we are?