The leading football website in Ghana Ghanasoccernet.com has reported that a close source to the FIFA Normalisation Committee which in charge of the running of football in the country has revealed to them that Maxwell Konadu’s appointment with the Black Stars as assistant coach has been terminated.

It further disclosed that the former Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko coach will be replaced by Masud Didi Dramani, who is currently one of the assistant coaches of Danish side Nordsjaelland.

In this case Didi Dramani will join Ibrahim Tanko as the two assistant coaches for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

Maxwell Konadu has been the assistant coach of the Black Stars since 2012.

His biggest feat was guiding the Black Stars B to place finish in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2015 and he was also the coach of the team when they won the WAFU championship in 2017.