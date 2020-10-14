Executive Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa Mr. Alfred Baku announced the sponsorship on Tuesday.

It is understood that the $300,000 sponsorship package for Medeama is meant for salaries of players and managers, medicals, accommodation, feeding, and logistics for the team.

Mr Baku in announcing the sponsorship package charged Medeama to direct the money for its right use.

“We expect the Management of the club to use the funds solely for the purpose stipulated in the sponsorship agreement.”

Dr. Tony Aubyn, the Board Chairman of Medeama SC expressed appreciation and noted the gesture would motivate and encourage the club to achieve excellent results in 2020/2021 and the subsequent seasons to come.

Goldfields Ghana Limited as part its social corporate responsibility has invested $15 million into the construction of a stadium by name Akoon for the people of Tarkwa.

The stadium will serve as the home grounds of Medeama and other Tarkwa based clubs.

Medeama until they suffered points deduction in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League were sitting on top of the league ladder after matchday 15, before the league was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.