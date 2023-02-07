ADVERTISEMENT
Get well soon brother – Michael Essien to Christian Atsu

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has wished compatriot Christian Atsu a speedy recovery after the winger was pulled out of a rubble caused by the earthquake in Turkey.

On Monday, it emerged that the 31-year-old winger had been trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake hit the country.

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Christian Atsu and photos displaying the impact of the earthquake in Turkey.
However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found alive.

Many have since sent their well-wishes to the former Newcastle United man and Essien, who played with Atsu at the 2014 World Cup, has also added his voice.

In a post on Twitter, the ex-midfielder wrote “Get well soon brother, Christian Atsu” accompanied by prayer emojis.

Meanwhile, Atsu sustained some injuries after being rescued from the rubble that he was trapped in for hours.

This was confirmed by Hatayspor manager Mustafa Özat, who said the Atsu has finally been removed from the rubble.

He told Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol that the club’s sporting director is still yet to be found.

"Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries," Özat said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported earlier that the Ghanaian winger was having difficulties with breathing after being rescued.

“Christian Atsu has been found alive and has now been rescued from the rubble and transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and suffering from breathing difficulties. Stay strong, Chris!” Romano wrote on Facebook.

The football world has united in wishing Atsu and all the victims of the earthquake well, with several celebrities sending their goodwill messages.

