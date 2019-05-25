Sarpong scored in both halves of the game: the first came in the 39th minute and he recorded his second in the 91st minute.

The victory has enabled Rayon Sports to beat their challenger APR to the league title.

In addition to the league, they won on Friday, he has helped Rayon Sports to win two trophies in Rwanda already and has a chance to make it 3 trophies in just a season if they progress from the round 16 of the Cup tournament.

In the first trophy, they played their arch rival APR FC in the final which they won 1 nil with him getting the assist in a fearlessly competitive match

Michael Sarpong has now bagged 22 goals in all competitions for Rayon Sports and has 16 in the league.

The former Dreams FC striker is establishing himself as an enterprising goal scorer and is one of the highest scoring Ghanaian players abroad.

Sarpong has been shortlisted for the Rwanda Premier League player of the year after distinguishing himself in his debut season.