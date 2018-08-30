Pulse.com.gh logo
Mohamed Salah tables down seven demands to Egyptian FA


The Pharaohs Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses if they fail to meet these seven demands

The Liverpool has demanded for the resignation of the Egyptian FA leadership if they fail to stop fans from harassing him, among many other things.

Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses if they fail to meet these seven demands play Mohamed Salah calls for the resignation of Egyptian FA bosses if they fail to meet these seven demands

Mohamed Salah’s lawyer Ramy Abbas Issa on behalf of his client has written to the Egyptian FA to make extraordinary demands to ensure the safety of the African Footballer of the Year whenever he is on international duties.

Salah’s relationship with the EFA became strained months before the finals in Russia.

He was angry his image was used to promote sponsor WE on the squad’s World Cup plane when he had a deal with rival telecommunications company Vodafone.

READ MORE: Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receive malaria mixture as reward

Mohamed Salah’s agent has made demands on behalf of his client expressing the frustration the Liverpool ace goes through while on international duty.

Below are the demands:

The EFA should stop people camping outside Salah’s hotel room, knocking on his door in the early hours for autographs and pictures and also mobbing him at the training ground.

 Salah must “always be accompanied by two security guards”. Bodyguards must be present outside his hotel room “at all times” with more security “placed at the lifts” of the appropriate floor.

READ MORE Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy's song popular in Spain

  All phone calls to Salah’s hotel room “are blocked”.

  Salah “will not be expected to be made available for any promotional appearances, interviews, meets and greets, sponsor events, official visits” on behalf of the EFA.

On international duty, Salah must be picked up from the aeroplane by the EFA and taken directly to his hotel room in the “most discrete manner possible”.

 No-one working or connected to the EFA can ask Salah for autographs or pictures.

Salah’s image cannot be used by any EFA sponsors.

Issa also adds Egypt’s World Cup failure — they bombed out of the group stage — was a direct result of the EFA’s “incompetent management”.

Issa has denied asking for Salah to be transported separately from the rest of the team and is adamant he is not asking for “special treatment” for his client.

He tweeted: “On the contrary, I’d be pleased if these requests were made available to every player in the team.”

Issa says hotel security is the only way to ensure Salah’s “bedroom door isn’t knocked on at 2am and again at 4am”.

On Monday, Salah posted a Facebook video explaining his position.

He revealed in the last camp with the national team he got to sleep at 6am and “couldn’t go to the hotel reception because they told me it was for my own safety as there were so many people there”.

