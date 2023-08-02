Mohammed Salisu: Ghana defender joins Monaco from Southampton in €15m deal

A statement from Monaco announcing Salisu’s signing said: “AS Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club.

“The 24-year-old Ghana international has signed a 5-season deal and is now tied to the Principality club until June 2028.”

Salisu spent three years at Southampton, having joined the Saints in the summer of 2020 from Real Valladolid in Spain.

He established himself as one of the club’s best players in his time on the south coast, taking the Premier League by storm.

However, the centre-back refused to sign a contract extension last season when Southampton were struggling to maintain their topflight status.

With the club eventually suffering relegation to the English Championship, it became apparent that Salisu’s future lay somewhere else.

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been spotted leaving the country in a private jet, as speculations continue to swirl over his future.

Ayew is currently without a club after parting ways with Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 33-year-old was in Ghana during the off-season and often connected with his friends to play football while on holidays.

That has, however, not stopped speculations around his future, with some media outfits linking him to a move to Saudi Arabia.

