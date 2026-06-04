2026 FIFA World Cup: FIFA bans fans from bringing water bottles into stadiums

FIFA has updated a policy which three weeks ago stated fans would be allowed to bring reusable plastic bottles into World Cup stadiums. Florencia Tan Jun / Getty Images

FIFA has updated a policy which three weeks ago stated fans would be allowed to bring reusable plastic bottles into World Cup stadiums. Florencia Tan Jun / Getty Images

FIFA has made a late reversal on its stadium entry regulations for the 2026 World Cup, confirming that supporters will no longer be allowed to bring water bottles into venues across North America.

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Only three weeks ago, FIFA’s official Stadium Code of Conduct stated, "For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to 1 liter in capacity, may be brought into the stadium."

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However, according to emails seen by The Athletic, FIFA has now informed World Cup ticket holders that the rules have been revised, with the correspondence stating that “reusable water bottles are no longer permitted at the FIFA World Cup 2026™ stadiums."

The updated code of conduct, revised on June 2, removes previous permission for empty bottles and now reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium.”

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Other types of bottles are also prohibited, with FIFA citing safety concerns related to objects being thrown inside venues.

The decision is expected to spark controversy, particularly as it prevents fans from refilling empty bottles at water stations during matches.

At the previous Club World Cup in the United States, bottled water was reportedly sold between $4 and $6 amid widespread concerns over extreme heat conditions.

In a statement quoted by The Athletic, FIFA defended the policy change, saying the organization made the decision to “prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees."

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They added that “outside bottles are already prohibited at several of these venues for safety considerations, and FIFA is applying this consideration across its tournament stadiums."

FIFA also stated that heat mitigation measures will be in place, including misting stations, cooling areas, and hydration points around stadium environments, while maintaining consistent pricing for water sold inside venues.

The policy shift comes amid ongoing concerns about heat and humidity across several host cities in the United States, where studies have warned that conditions during matches could pose risks to players and fans.

While FIFA maintains that exemptions exist only for medical needs and infant care, the sudden change has drawn criticism from supporter groups, who argue that fan welfare should be prioritized over stadium restrictions.

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The Football Supporters’ Association, quoted by The Athletic, described the move as placing “fans last and not fans first," raising concerns about safety and affordability in extreme weather conditions.