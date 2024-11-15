ADVERTISEMENT
Mustapha Abdul-Hamid appointed Chairman of King Faisal FC

Pulse Sports

Ghanaian politician and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of King Faisal FC.

The Division One club announced Dr. Abdul-Hamid’s appointment in a statement released on Thursday, November 14, 2025.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Petroleum Authority (NPA) and previously served as the Minister of Information under the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

“King Faisal Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Sheikh Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid as its new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. This strategic move reinforces the club's commitment to enhancing leadership and governance,” a statement from the club said.

“Sheikh Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid brings a wealth of experience to this role, boasting an impressive background in politics, academia, communication, and business leadership. His distinguished career includes serving as Minister for Information and Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development, where he excelled in both roles. Currently, Dr. Abdul-Hamid is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).”

Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid
Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Pulse Ghana

It added: “Dr. Abdul-Hamid's vision aligns perfectly with King Faisal Football Club's goals for growth and success. As Chairman, he aims to strengthen the club's position both on and off the pitch.

“We are excited to welcome Sheikh Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to this pivotal role. We look forward to his leadership in guiding our club towards new heights and building a brighter future for King Faisal Football Club.”

King Faisal currently occupy the third position in Zone 2 of the Division One League, having garnered 10 points from six matches.

Pulse Sports

