Neymar picks Vinicius Jr as the ugliest player he’s ever played with

The Al Hilal forward chose to also reply in a lighthearted manner as he named Vinicius Jr while laughing and issuing a caveat.

"I played with a lot of ugly people. With all due respect, Vinicius Junior. I’m sorry, I love you, but he’s very funny. Ugly but funny,” Neymar said.

Neymar ruled out of Copa America due to injury

Neymar is currently recovering from an injury that ruled him out for the majority of the last season, as well as the ongoing Copa America.

Vinicius Jr, however, enjoyed a great campaign with Real Madrid, having helped the Spanish side to win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League last season.

The 23-year-old has also been a key figure for Brazil in the Copa America, with the Selecao aiming to wrestle back the continental crown from rivals Argentina.

Tom Vernon compares Kamaldeen Sulemana to Vinicius Jr

Meanwhile, Tom Vernon, the founder of the Right to Dream Academy, has compared Kamaldeen Sulemana’s potential to that of Vinicius Jr.

Vernon believes Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr and Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku, while describing him as a world-class player.