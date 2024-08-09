Neymar to take DNA to determine whether he’s father of 10-year-old girl

According to her, she had a “hookup” with Neymar in Bolivia after the Brazil national team had gone there to play a game in April 2013.

She, however, did not publicly discuss the father of her daughter, who is now 10 years old, until earlier in January when she took the matter to court.

In an attempt to prove her claims are true, Gabriella dragged the Brazilian forward to court and demanded a paternity test.

Globo reports that Neymar has already provided a collection of genetic material in Belo Horizonte, with both now awaiting the results of the test.

Neymar’s advisors are quoted as saying the "paternity investigation process is being conducted in secret and there is an impediment to providing any information.”

Meanwhile, Gabriella is demanding that Neymar pays her a monthly allowance for the upkeep of the child if it turns out that he’s her father.

According to her, she has been trying to reach out to Neymar and his family but has consistently been ignored.

In her suit, she attached private messages sent to Neymar, his father, his mother and his sister via Instagram, all of which received no replies.