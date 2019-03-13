The Porcupine Warriors will need nothing but a win against Zesco United in Zambia to progress to the quarter finals stage of the CAF Confederation.

And before the team jetted off to Zambia, they received $30,000 from the Normalisation Committee as a means of supporting Ghana’s sole representative on the African continent to do well.

A statement read: ''The NC is following the GFA tradition of supporting Ghanaian clubs who represent the country in continental club competitions.

''This gesture is consistent with the greater vision of the NC to ensure that Ghanaian clubs in general thrive under their watch.''

The Porcupine Warriors need a win against Zesco in Ndola and hope the Al Hilal beat Nkana FC at home to progress to the quarter-final.