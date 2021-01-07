According to the reports, eight Asante Kotoko players tested positive for Coronavirus and as a result failed to raise the minimum of 15 players required by CAF for continental football.

The game was called off by the match commissioner for the game.

Asante Kotoko in a post on its Twitter handle indicated that they suspected foul play in the test and declared their intention to petition CAF.

However, a day after the game was called off the Confederation of African Football has published the name of Al Hilal as one of the clubs that have progressed to the round of 16 of the competition.

This implies that they have got a walk over to the next stage of the competition.

Al Hilal have therefore been awarded 2-0 goals and three points per the rules of the competition.

This is because the new CAF regulations state that "if a club is unable to field 11 players plus four on the bench, they automatically lose 2-0, which means that Asante Kotoko has lost the tie 3-0 on aggregate to Al Hilal."

It would be recalled that Al Hilal defeated Asante Kotoko 0-1 in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Read the CAF regulation concerning this situation in the post below: