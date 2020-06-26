There have been calls for the Ghana Premier League to return after the government of Ghana eased COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Malik Jabir, a former Ghana and Asante Kotoko skipper has warned the GFA against sanctioning the return of the Ghana Premier League due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has reached its peak its peak in the country.

“Let's be objective, only those who don’t fear the virus will call for the resumption of the league. The Europeans are organized and will not lose anything because they have sponsors who will support them till the end of this season which we don’t have,” he said.

“I prefer we wait till December, we would have known what to do by then if things remain the same.”

“I’m still in quarantine because I don’t want to risk {my life} so why should I advise some people to meet in the stadium after that a lot of them will die”

The Ghana Premier League was suspended in March after a ban on social gathering was instituted by the Government of Ghana as a result of the Corobavirus.

Ghana's COVID-19 now stand at over 15,000 positive cases, with almost 11,000 recoveries and over 100 deaths.