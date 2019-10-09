The appeal was thrown out because Palmer failed to meet the deadline following his disqualification from the GFA presidential race.

"Notice of appeal received on Monday 7th October at 3:40 pm," letter signed by Normalisation Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey read.

"Notice of application for an interim injunction on the decision of the GFA Election Committee received on Monday 7th October at 5:05pm

"Statement in support for the application for an injunction pending Appeal received on Monday 7th October at 5:05pm.

"We regret to inform you that based on the above listed documents received before the deadline, your appeal was unsuccessful."

Osei Palmer has reportedly stated that he filed his application before the deadline.