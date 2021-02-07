The training session which took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah sports complex, home ground of Moroccan giants, FAR Sportive, lasted for a little over one hour.

The technical team led by coach Ben Fokuo took players through drills in a frosty weather in Rabat at 13°C.

Black Starlets hold first training in Morocco

The Black Starlets will take on the Morocco U-17 in two separate friendly matches on Monday, February 7, and Thursday, February 11, 2021, respectively.

In all, 22 players including three goalkeepers trained on Sunday.

Ghana will use the matches to prepare players, especially those below 17 who are eligible to play for the U-17 next year.