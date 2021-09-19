RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Photos: Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket

Pulse News

Former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah, popularly known as TV3, was laid to rest on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Godfred Yeboah collage
The left back defender died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after fighting a long ailment.

Yeboah could not recover from an illness he had been battling for almost a month, and died at the Sunyani Regional Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket
He was buried in a specially designed boot draped in the colours of Asante Kotoko, where he became popular.

His grave was also designed with ‘TV3’ carved on it.

Godfred brought his excellent playing career to an end in 2012.

Former Kotoko player Godfred Yeboah goes home in a boot-shaped casket
Tributes have been pouring in for the Sunyani-born left-back. Interestingly, anybody who mentions Godfred Yeboah adds TV3.

