Mali handed the Black Stars a 0-3 defeat in an international friendly at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Turkey. The defeat is Ghana’s worst loss against the Malians in encounters which date back to 1960.

Here is how the individual Black Stars players fared against Mali:

Ati-zigi- 4

The St Galen goalkeeper were not all that tested throughout the 90 minutes, but the few balls that were shot on target by the Maliens resulted in the three goals.

He did not make any crucial save in the game.

Gideon Mensah- 4.5

He was a pale shadow of himself in his second game for the Black Stars. Many expected him to put u a similar performance like his debut Black Stars game against South Africa in 2019, yet his performance was below pale.

Harare Traore, beat him to the ball to score the opener for the Malians and his runs and tackles were nothing to write home about.

Tarique Mensah- 5.5

The right full back was good on the back. He defended the ball well and he played comfortably whenever he joined attacking play.

Kasim Nuhu Adams- 4.5

The Fortuna Dussseldorf defender as the heart of the Ghana defence failed to organise his backline very well.

He allowed the Malians to create a lot of openings in the Ghana defence and they could have scored more than the three if they had taken their chances.

Not much was seen od Kasim Nuhu Adams.

Nicholas Opoku-5

Although, it was a bad day in office for the Black Stars defence, one is right to say that Nicholas Opoku’s performance was an okay one.

He was able to deal with some dangerous balls by making clean tackles to stop the advancing Malian attack.

Bernard Mensah-5

Bernard Mensah in the first half was lovely with the ball as he managed to dribble and give some good passes, but he failed to support attacking play.

At a point in the game he was outshined by the Malians.

Thomas Teye Partey-5

The new Arsenal midfielder failed to live up to the billing. He was an average performer in the game. Aside from his first half good delivery which created an opportunity for Jordan Ayew, not much was seen of him, especially in the second half. Some of his passes went wayward.

Emmanuel Djeku-5

The Montpellier born Ghanaian midfielder was decent in the holding midfield role but could but failed to open space in the Malian defence.

In all it wasn’t a good debut.

Andre Ayew- 5

The Black Stars skipper was zealous to give off his best, but the Malian defence were too hard a nut for them to crack.

Andre Ayew on some occasions made runs into spaces in his quest to create openings, he couldn’t produce the sort of performance he is noted for in the shirt of the Back Stars.

Jordan Ayew- 4.5

Jordan Ayew in the 2019 established himself as Black Stars best performer in the tournament, but the Crystal Palace struggled throughout the game.

He had two opportunities that could have resulted in a goal in the first half on any good day, yet he fluffed them.

Eugene Ansah-4

Ansah struggled to find his feet in the early minutes and CK Akonnor was forced to replace him. In all one could say he had a bad debut for the Black Stars.

Emmanuel Lomotey-4

He came on in the second half, but he couldn’t change the tempo of the game for the Black Stars