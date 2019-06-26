Pulse.com.gh rates the players after the game...

Richard Ofori - 6/10 : Didn’t have a lot to do during the game but never looked convincing when tested. Poté turned inside the defender and fired below the advancing keeper!

Andy Yiadom - 7/10: Lively as usual going forward. Teamed up pretty well with Agyepong and Owusu on the right flank. His marauding runs helped pin the Beninois back in the second half.

Lumor Agbenyenu - 5/10: Really didn't have a good day. He was disposed of the ball and misplaced some passes a bit too often. He seemed to have recovered sufficiently to stop Poté from scoring but the Beninois striker turned inside the defender and fired below the advancing keeper.

Kassim Nuhu - 6/10: Looked very strong and deliberate on the ball.

John Boye - 4/10: Poor timing, poor tackles and unfortunate red card - the first in the ongoing tournament.

READ ALSO: Photos of Akufo-Addo in Egypt to support Black Stars against Benin

Mubarak Wakaso - 6/10: Barely put a foot wrong and also won some duels but he wasn’t imposing on the night. He always looked to stretch the play with his usual long passes.

Thomas Partey - 6/10: Controlled the midfield and always demanding for the ball after the red card. He took a rocket of a freekick from way out - 25 yards and over to the left - and Benin goalkeeper Farnolle has to fling himself across goal to make a fine save.

Christian Atsu - 4/10: Was disposed a few times and never really made a difference in the game.

READ ALSO: John Boye gets Red Card, first player to be sent off in AFCON 2019

Thomas Agyepong - 4/10: Quite energetic in the first half as he linked up with Agyepong on the flank. However, he faded away in the second half of the game.

Andre Ayew - 7/10: He really did show why he was captain of the Black Stars for the night, always demanding for the ball and dropping deep. Ayew scored sized up a defender before shuffling quickly to his left and firing a low shot beyond the keeper from 15 yards, courtesy of an important deflection.

Jordan Ayew - 8/10: Looked very confident and was willing to take on the Beninois. He took his goal well after spinning past the slightly perplexed Verdon and then rams the ball into the top corner with his right foot from 18 yards.