Azumah Nelson explained that he wanted to let go of his boxing career at the initial stage when things seem difficult and enter into the military, but it was former President Flight Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who encouraged him to persist and hope for better days to come.

“I liked the discipline in the military. As a disciplined person myself, I wanted to join them. But J.J Rawlings talked me out of it. He told me I had a gift as a boxer and encouraged me to pursue that,” he stated.

The professor of boxing made this revelation in an exclusive with Rev Erskine on Y LeaderBoard Series on the Myd Morning Show on Y 107.9FM.

To him, the former president saw something in him which was more than serving in the military. “I can say he is a prophet in my life. I became a world champion and have been appreciative of him ever since.”

Azumah Nelson would reign for over ten years as champion in the WBC featherweight and super featherweight division.