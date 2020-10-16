The aesthetics of the jersey focuses on bold simplicity, mastering of patterns using kente, moisture management, player performance and color enrichment.

The home kit maintains its primary color of white, with sub-patterns of grey vertical stripes. The Black Star in the middle of the shirt matches the black scattered pattern on the sleeves as well.

According to Bremond, the aim of the new designs was to bring authenticity and a sense of belonging to the African football fan, and they're the result of painstaking research, collaboration and creative design.

"The main purpose was to create authentic and personalised stories for each federation,"

Bremond began, "and we wanted to show the diversity of each of those countries and to make sure the fans are proud of wearing those kits

"We want to give this sense of belonging to the people," he continued. "We know that football is much more than a sport, it's part of the culture of each of those countries.

"We wanted to make this authentic and to create bespoke stories and designs for the federations, and for the fans.", he added.

The Black Stars will wear the same designs at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.