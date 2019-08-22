This follows a meeting by club administrators in Accra on Tuesday, August 20. The meeting was held to discuss the way forward with regards to the Association’s statutes.

The members on the committee include Ntow Fianko, Kofi Manu, Randy Abbey and Madam Habiba Atta.

The remaining members are Frederick Acheampong, Joojo Duncan and Ameenu Shardow who will serve as secretary for the committee.

Last month, the NC sent proposals in terms of changes to Ghana football statutes to the various clubs for approval.

The proposals were put before the clubs for further deliberations before the GFA Congress in September this year.

The NC has been at the helm of affairs of Ghana football over the last one year following the suspension of former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However, the NC will soon complete its mandate, with elections set to follow to elect persons to the various Executive positions of the GFA.