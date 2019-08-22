He passed on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Even though he didn’t have a long stint with the senior national team, the announcement of his dead threw threw the country in a state of mourning.

His short presence was filled with memorable moments.

He was born on August 1, 1979. He was 40.

In all he scored 12 times for Ghana in just 27 games.

Pulse.com.gh has sighted Agogo’s last social media post before his demise. It can be described as perhaps his last words.

He shared on his Instagram page a photo of a dog with caption, “Ride or die”.