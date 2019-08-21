Pulse Sports has compiled the five best short-stoppers in Ghana’s football history.

Robert Mensah

He is arguably the greatest Ghanaian shot-stopper of all-time.

His reflexes, anticipation and interception were second to none in his prime as goalkeeper.

He played for Ebusua Dwarfs before joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko during which he helped them win the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.

He also kept the goalpost for the senior national male football team of Ghana the Black Stars and represented Ghana in the 1968 and 1970 Africa Cup of nations.

One of his heroics came against TP Englebert now TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi in 1970 when he produced several point-blank saves to deny the Congolese giants from hitting the back of the net while in between the sticks for Asante Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors in the end won 2-1 to emerge as African champions.

Dodoo Ankrah

He was the first-choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars team that won the 1963 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was the first of Ghana’s four continental titles.

Dodoo Ankrah was also part of the legendary team Real Republicans (now defunct) that won the FA Cup for a historic four consecutive times.

Joe Carr

Joe Carr looked up to his idol Robert Mensah as a goalkeeper. He also followed his footsteps by joining Asante Kotoko from Ebusua Dwarfs. He used to wear a hat, while in the goalpost like Mensah.

Carr was also known for his good reflexes and interceptions.

Joe Carr was the Black Stars goalkeeper when Ghana won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.

Richard Kingston

He brought stability to the goalkeeping department of the Black Stars. Ghana had suffered from inconsistency in its goalkeeping area for a while, but Richard Kingson took charge and made Ghanaians forget about the challenge.

Richard Kingson has played at the highest level than any other Ghanaian goalkeeper in history. He played for Birmingham, Blackpool both in the English Premier League.

He was part of the Black Stars team that played in both the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups. Kingson also kept the post when Ghana reached the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Edward Ansah

He played for Ghanaian clubs like Asante Kotoko, Ghapoha, etc.

Edward Ansah was the oldest goalkeeper to play for the Black Stars. He manned the post in the 1980’s and he was recalled to the team in 2003 when coach Burkhard Ziese took charge- he kept the post for Ghana in some of the qualifiers for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations.

Edward Ansah was the first-choice goalkeeper when the Black Stars finished runners-up in the 1992 AFCON staged in Senegal.