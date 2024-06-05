Albanian club FK Egnatia to name stadium stand in honour of Raphael Dwamena

This comes after FK Egnatia also paid special tribute to the late Ghanaian striker after the club won its first-ever league title last month.

Egnatia were crowned champions of the Albanian Super League for the first time in the club’s 89 years of existence following their 1-0 win over rivals Partizani in the play-off final in May.

Dwamena was on the books of Egnatia before his unfortunate demise in November 2023 after he collapsed on the pitch.

Coincidentally, the late former Ghana international died while featuring in a game between Egnatia and their rivals Partizani.

On that fateful day, play was stopped and the match was eventually suspended when Dwamena, who had a chronic heart condition, abruptly fell to the ground and fell unconscious.

His teammates quickly called for the medics to attend to him, but they were unable to successfully resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

The former Red Bull Salzburg and FC Zurich forward was subsequently laid to rest on February 19 following a funeral held at Ajiriganor in Accra.

Having contributed immensely to Egnatia’s title success after impressively scoring nine goals in 11 matches before his demise, the club decided to pay tribute to Dwamena after being crowned Albanian champions for the first time.

The deceased player’s jersey was hoisted along with the league trophy, while the club also wrote on Instagram: “For you, Raphael Dwamena.”