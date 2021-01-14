He has joined the backroom staff of former Ghana forward Yaw Preko who was recently named interim coach of the ‘Dade Boys’.

Kingson attended his first training on Wednesday at the La McDan Park and took the goalkeepers through series of training.

The former Blackpool goalie has been tasked to improve the goalkeeping department of the ‘Wonder Club’.

Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side has not been in the dugout for the past weeks. The club has, however, confirmed that the veteran is on sick leave.

However, it is understood that Walker doesn't look likely to return to the club as the head coach of the club.

Preko is assisted by a former player of the club, Godwin Attram.

Kingston is also a former player of the club playing from 1995 to 1996 before joining Turkish SuperLig side Galatasaray S.K.

The ex-Black Stars number one goalie after an illustrious career abroad returned to Great Olympics in the 2015 Ghana Premier League.

It would be recalled that this is not the first major side to be trained by Kingson as the goalkeeper’s trainer- Kwesi Appiah named him as a member of his backroom room staff on his second return to the senior male national football team of Ghana.

He was also the coach of lower-division club Emmanuel FC.

As a goalkeeper, Kingson represented Ghana in two FIFA World Cup, namely 2006 and 2010 Mundial and several Africa Cup of Nations.