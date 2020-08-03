According to him, the midfielder clashed with coach Milovan Rejevac after Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Australia in the group stages.

Muntari was dropped for the Africa Cup of Nations earlier that year, while Rejevac preferred Andre Ayew in the Black Stars XI during the World Cup in South Africa.

Kingson explained that Muntari launched a tirade in the dressing room after being left on the bench in Ghana’s game against Australia.

Sulley Muntari

He said Rajevac felt offended by the midfielder’s outburst and ordered him to leave the team’s camp.

The retired goalkeeper said it took the intervention of some officials, including GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi, to get the Serbian coach to rescind his decision.

Kingson further revealed that he also threatened to leave the camp if the coach did not allow Muntari to stay.

“He [Milovan Rajevac] said Sulley had to leave and we said no, he should let Sulley stay, he can decide not to play him but shouldn’t sack him from camp,” the former Blackpool goalie said on Max TV.

“The man still insisted Sulley must leave and we kept begging him even including Mr. Nyantakyi. Fred Pappoe was there including some of the senior players and the interpreter of the Coach. We begged him.

“The coach kept insisting Sulley leave and if Sulley had left it was also going to affect us so finally, I told him that if Sulley leaves, then I will also leave.”

He added: “At the time the Coach said he should leave, he was so sobber because he wanted to play. I said I will leave if Sulley leaves then I left the meeting.

“I asked Sulley what he said wrong, Sulley told me he said nothing wrong and that he only complained about the fact that we were celebrating after drawing with 10-man Australia.”

Muntari eventually started during the quarter-final clash against Uruguay and scored Ghana’s opening goal, although the Black Stars went on to lose 4-2 on penalties.