Diop who played for both Fulham and West Ham United is well remembered for scoring the only goal as Senegal making their World Cup debut defeated defending champions France 1-0.

Fifa announced on Sunday evening: "FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop.

"Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero."

Fulham tweeted: “We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe.”

West Ham tweeted: “Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the passing of Papa Bouba Diop at just 42. A part of our 2011/12 promotion-winning squad, he'll always be a part of our club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Papa.”

Man mountain Diop, who stood at an imposing 6ft 5in, was a cult hero with both the Cottagers and Portsmouth - earning the nickname 'The Wardrobe' because of his size.

Diop was a crucial part of Harry Redknapp's Portsmouth side that famously won the FA Cup in 2008.

He also played in England for West Ham - where he helped the club to promotion via the play-offs in 2012 - and Birmingham City.

Diop was also part of the Senegal side that shocked world champions France in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup.

He scored the only goal in the 1-0 win, which still ranks as one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history.

He won 63 international caps and retired from the game in 2013.