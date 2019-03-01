Ramos, 32 was booked in the late minute of Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Ajax after a foul on Kasper Dolberg at the Johan Cruyff Arena two weeks ago and an interview he granted with reporters suggest he received the yellow card on purpose.

The Spain defender, 32, told reporters afterwards he would "be lying if I said I didn't force [the booking]".

Uefa opened an investigation and gave him with an additional one-match ban for obtaining a booking deliberately.

By picking up a suspension at this stage, Ramos reduced the risk of missing a potentially more important match later in the competition, as all bookings are wiped following the quarter-final stage.

But should Champions League holders Real progress to the last eight, Ramos would be unavailable for the first leg of that tie.

Ramos clarified his post-match comments, saying: "I was referring to forcing the foul, a foul that was inevitable. Not to forcing the booking.

"It was a very dangerous counter-attack in the 88th minute, with an open match and the tie as well."

He added: "That's why I said that I would lie if I said I did not know that I was carrying a penalty, just as I knew that I had no other choice than to make a mistake. And that's what I meant when I said that in football you have to make complicated decisions."